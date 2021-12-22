Maharashtra Nagar Panchayat Election 2021 Results: Neck-and-neck fight likely between BJP, NCP

It may be recalled that the Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC) had to postpone local bodies polls after the Supreme Court of India stayed the OBC reservation implemented by the state government.

Maharashtra Nagar Panchayat Election 2021 Results: The date for counting of votes for 106 nagar panchayats in 32 districts of Maharashtra is yet to be announced. The voting for the posts was held yesterday and a total of 76 per cent turnout was recorded. The poll was held without reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBCs). Along with the municipal elections, by-elections to Sangli, Miraj, Kupwad, Ahmednagar and Dhule municipalities were also held yesterday. Voting was also held for the Zilla Parishad elections of Bhandara and Gondia. Along with this, 15 Panchayat Samitis also went to polls yesterday besides some municipal corporation seats. On most of the seats, a bipolar contest was on cards. The nagar panchayat seats in Beed saw a contest between supporters of BJP leader Pankaja Munde and her cousin and state minister Dhananjay Munde of the NCP. In Sindhudurg, the main contest was between supporters of the Shiv Sena and Union minister Narayan Rane of BJP.

It may be recalled that the Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC) had to postpone local bodies polls after the Supreme Court of India stayed the OBC reservation implemented by the state government. The SEC last week said that the elections to local bodies from OBC reserved constituencies, which were scheduled for yesterday, will now be held on January 18 and these seats will be converted as general category ones, following a Supreme Court ruling. The Supreme Court had last week directed the Maharashtra SEC to notify 27 per cent of seats in the local bodies, which were reserved for the OBCs as a general category so that the poll process can be taken forward.

Maharashtra Nagar Panchayat Election 2021 Results Live Updates: Boost for BJP Maharashtra Nagar Panchayat Election 2021 Results Live Updates: The BJP had won four of the six seats in the Maharashtra Legislative Council polls held earlier this month.