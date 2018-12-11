  • Rajasthan

Maharashtra Municipal Corporation election results: With 1100 seats across Maha civic bodies, BJP in top position

By: | Published: December 11, 2018 4:45 PM

After winning the Dhule Municipal Corporation polls, the ruling BJP is way ahead of other parties with 1,100 seats in its kitty out of the total 2,732 seats in 27 urban civic bodies across Maharashtra.

Maharashtra Municipal Corporation polls, Maharashtra Municipal Corporation result, Maha civic bodies, bjp, dhule municipal corporationThe Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 50 out of the total 74 seats in the Dhule Municipal Corporation during the election held on Sunday.

After winning the Dhule Municipal Corporation polls, the ruling BJP is way ahead of other parties with 1,100 seats in its kitty out of the total 2,732 seats in 27 urban civic bodies across Maharashtra. The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena is at the second position having 499 seats in these civic bodies, where elections were held on different dates since April 2015, as per the data compiled by the State Election Commission. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 50 out of the total 74 seats in the Dhule Municipal Corporation during the election held on Sunday.

With this win, the party is in power on its own in more than a dozen civic bodies. In the Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, it is sharing power with the Shiv Sena. The BJP ousted the Congress in Latur, Solapur and Sangli civic bodies over the last three years and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal corporations.

The NCP now has 264 seats while the Congress has 439 seats in civic bodies across the state. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has 38 seats while the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has 26, as per the data. The remaining seats are distributed among other parties and local outfits.

