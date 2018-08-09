Maharashtra Mumbai Bharat bandh today live updates: High alert across state due to Maratha reservation protests; school, colleges shut

Maharashtra Mumbai Bharat bandh today live updates: Mumbai, Maharashtra are witnessing another day-long strike today. The bandh-call was given by Maratha groups who have been seeking reservation for the community in government jobs and educational institutions. This is the second protest in less than a month. The protest is being organised notwithstanding the assurance given by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis who announced last month that his government was working on the issue and would take a decision based on legal provisions. Fadnavis had sought time till November to take steps with regard to the quota. However, the protesting groups have been demanding 16 per cent reservation for Marathas, a community that constitutes around 30 per cent of the state’s population. Last month, the community members had started observing a peacefull protests. However, the agitation later turned violent after a youth jumped to his death in Godavari river near Aurangabad on July 23.
This time, security has been tightened in various parts of the state to check recurrence of large-scale violence and arson which were witnessed last month. Six companies of Rapid Action Force (RAF), one company each of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) have been deployed by the state government at sensitive locations.
Highlights
Peaceful protest!
Sakal Maratha Samaj has assured that it would be a peaceful protest. "It will be a peaceful protest from 8 am to 6 pm. I appeal to my fellow Maratha youths to desist from committing suicides. It is not going to help the community and its cause." Another Maratha faction has, however, given a call to only hold a sit-in outside the Mumbai suburban district collector's office.
No bandh in Navi Mumbai?
Umbrella body of Maratha groups Sakal Maratha Samaj has categorically said that there won't be any bandh in Navi Mumbai. 'It will be a state-wide bandh, excluding Navi Mumbai. All the essential services, schools and colleges have been excluded from the bandh,' a leader of Sakal Maratha Samaj Amol Jadhavrao said. "Due to some sensitive issues, we have decided not to observe bandh in Navi Mumbai," he said.
So far there is no visible impact of Maratha reservation strike in Mumbai's GTB Nagar.
Sakal Maratha Samaj leader alleged that CM Fadnavis was talking to only a handful of Marathas and trying to create confusion within the community. "Fadnavis should give a time-bound programme for giving quota to the community on his letterhead and we will withdraw our agitation," Jadhavrao said.
Sakal Maratha Samaj leader Jadhavrao said, "We are also making an appeal to the Maratha youths to stay away from violence. We will not indulge in any aggressive protest and there will be no damage to public properties." "We have given a call for a peaceful agitation. We have no intention to cause a contempt of court. The coordinators of Maratha morcha from Navi Mumbai can participate in the agitation in Mumbai," Jadhavrao said.
The Bombay High Court had urged the Maratha community members to refrain from resorting to violence or committing suicide. The HC made this remark while hearing a PIL filed by the Maratha Kranti Morcha, seeking quota and directions to the backward classes commission to submit its recommendations to the state on entitlement of such quota expeditiously.
A senior police official said the peaceful protests would be allowed but there would be a heavy deployment of security personnel, especially in sensitive pockets where violence had taken place during the agitation earlier. "We are appealing people not to take law into their hands and not to believe any kinds of rumours," he said. "We had demanded 15 companies. But the Centre has sent seven companies -- six of Rapid Action Force (RAF) and one company of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF)," the official said. There would be videographing of protests. These videos and CCTV footage will help police identify criminals and mischief-mongers who may try to take advantage and indulge in violence, the official said.
Commercial units in the Chakan industrial area have also decided to remain closed today fearing repercussion of Maratha reservation protest. "There are over 1,000 companies in the Chakan MIDC area and majority of them have decided keep their plants and firms shut," Chakan police station's senior inspector Santosh Girigosavi said.
Pune District Collector Naval Kishore Ram had issued an order that schools and colleges will remain shut on Thursday apprehending violence during Maharashtra bandh. A release issued by the collectorate said during the violence on July 30 in Chakan area, 70 to 80 vehicles were torched and damaged.
Sakal Maratha Samaj has assured that it would be a peaceful protest. "It will be a peaceful protest from 8 am to 6 pm. I appeal to my fellow Maratha youths to desist from committing suicides. It is not going to help the community and its cause." Another Maratha faction has, however, given a call to only hold a sit-in outside the Mumbai suburban district collector's office.
Umbrella body of Maratha groups Sakal Maratha Samaj has categorically said that there won't be any bandh in Navi Mumbai. 'It will be a state-wide bandh, excluding Navi Mumbai. All the essential services, schools and colleges have been excluded from the bandh,' a leader of Sakal Maratha Samaj Amol Jadhavrao said. "Due to some sensitive issues, we have decided not to observe bandh in Navi Mumbai," he said.
A number of places, especially Koparkhairane and Kalamboli in Navi Mumbai, had witnessed violence during the Maratha quota stir late last month. Around 20 policemen, including eight officers, were injured in stone-pelting by protesters at Kopar Khairane and Kalamboli. A protester, injured in the violence in Navi Mumbai, had succumbed to his injuries. According to the police, between July 18 and 27, 276 cases of violence were registered across the state during the quota agitation. There were incidents of stone pelting at over 250 places and 198 incidents of arson, he said. Property, including both public and private, worth more than Rs 4.5 crore was damaged within those 10 days, a police official said.
On the eve of the bandh, senior minister Chandrakant Patil said that 'nothing can be done' on their demand till November 15. The state police has said it will make maximum deployment of its personnel as also the central forces requisitioned so as to maintain the law and order.