Maharashtra Mumbai Bharat bandh today live updates: High alert across state due to Maratha reservation protests; school, colleges shut

Maharashtra Mumbai Bharat bandh today live updates: Mumbai, Maharashtra are witnessing another day-long strike today. The bandh-call was given by Maratha groups who have been seeking reservation for the community in government jobs and educational institutions. This is the second protest in less than a month. The protest is being organised notwithstanding the assurance given by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis who announced last month that his government was working on the issue and would take a decision based on legal provisions. Fadnavis had sought time till November to take steps with regard to the quota. However, the protesting groups have been demanding 16 per cent reservation for Marathas, a community that constitutes around 30 per cent of the state’s population. Last month, the community members had started observing a peacefull protests. However, the agitation later turned violent after a youth jumped to his death in Godavari river near Aurangabad on July 23.

This time, security has been tightened in various parts of the state to check recurrence of large-scale violence and arson which were witnessed last month. Six companies of Rapid Action Force (RAF), one company each of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) have been deployed by the state government at sensitive locations.