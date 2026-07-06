The Maharashtra government on Monday stepped up its disaster response as Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis warned of a possible cloudburst over parts of Nashik district on Tuesday, even as Mumbai and several other regions continue to reel under intense monsoon rainfall, strong winds and widespread disruption. Following an emergency review meeting at the State Disaster Control Room in Mantralaya, CM Fadnavis said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast an extremely heavy rainfall event of nearly 300 mm in the Nashik-Triambakeshwar region, prompting authorities to place the district on the highest level of alert.

The chief minister chaired the meeting alongside Disaster Management Minister Girish Mahajan and senior officials to assess the state’s preparedness amid worsening weather conditions.

#WATCH | Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis chairs a meeting at Disaster control room in Mantralaya after heavy rains and landslide in various parts of Maharashtra. Disaster relief minister Girish Mahajan and senior officers are in attendance for the meeting.



(Source: CMO) pic.twitter.com/S8Jhu9Zgxl — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2026

Why is Nashik on high alert?

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, CM Fadnavis said the state has redeployed National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Task Force (SDTF) teams to Nashik in anticipation of a possible cloudburst.

“There is an alert for a cloudburst in the area between Nashik and Triambakeshwar for tomorrow. NDRF and SDTF teams have been redeployed accordingly. Till July 8, the intensity of rainfall is expected to remain high and district administrations have been placed on high alert,” the chief minister said.

What is a cloudburst?

A cloudburst refers to an extremely intense spell of rainfall over a small geographical area within a short duration, often leading to flash floods, landslides and severe damage to infrastructure. Officials have already begun precautionary measures in vulnerable locations across Nashik district.

Several landslides have been reported along the Khandala Ghat stretch of the Pune – Mumbai Expressway due to heavy rains, affecting vehicular movement.



Forwarded Video. pic.twitter.com/cPpH5wxCXw — Naveen Reddy (@navin_ankampali) July 6, 2026

Mumbai receives a month’s rain in just four days

The chief minister said Mumbai has witnessed extraordinary rainfall over the past few days, receiving nearly an entire month’s rainfall within four days. Despite the heavy downpour, he credited the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for limiting large-scale waterlogging across the city.

“Mumbai has received one month’s rain quota in just four days. BMC has continuously worked to ensure there is no major waterlogging. Metro services are operating normally, although there are disruptions on parts of the railway network. Bus services continue to operate,” CM Fadnavis said.

Majestic Vande Bharat splashing through Mumbai rains 🔥 pic.twitter.com/IwxdtqFHYC — Amitabh Chaudhary (@MithilaWaaala) July 5, 2026

Strong winds force work-from-home advisory

Apart from heavy rainfall, Maharashtra is also battling unusually strong winds. According to the chief minister, nearly 300 trees were uprooted on Sunday due to intense gusts. With wind speeds of 50-70 kmph expected to continue, the state government appealed to citizens to remain indoors and announced a work-from-home advisory for Monday.

“We experienced unprecedented strong winds yesterday, leading to nearly 300 trees falling. Winds of 50 to 70 kmph are expected today as well. That is why we declared work from home and appealed to citizens not to step out unless absolutely necessary,” CM Fadnavis said.

High tide raises flooding concerns

The chief minister also warned that Mumbai could witness fresh flooding if heavy rainfall coincides with the scheduled afternoon high tide. “Mumbai will experience high tide from around 3 pm. If heavy rainfall occurs during this period, waterlogging is likely. People living in landslide-prone areas have already been evacuated,” he said.

Schools and colleges across affected areas have also been ordered to remain closed as a precaution.

IMD issues red alert across Maharashtra

Meanwhile, the IMD has issued a red alert for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Pune and the ghat regions of Nashik, forecasting extremely heavy rainfall accompanied by gusty winds reaching 60-70 kmph. Apart from Nashik, heavy rainfall is expected across the Konkan coast, Lonavala, Mahabaleshwar and Raigad over the next two days. River Savitri in Raigad is already overflowing, authorities said.

Rail, road services were hit by heavy rain. The relentless rain has severely disrupted transport across Maharashtra.

On the railway network:

Central Railway services between Karjat and Khopoli remain suspended.

Western Railway services between Vasai and Virar have also been affected.

Rail connectivity from Gujarat towards Mumbai has been disrupted, forcing authorities to divert passengers via road.

How road transport has suffered

The Mumbai-Pune Expressway remains partially operational, with traffic moving through three lanes at a slow pace as restoration work continues. Officials are also working to reopen sections of the Mumbai-Goa highway, where heavy rainfall and landslides have affected connectivity.

The Chief Minister’s Office said railway restoration work is progressing on a war footing, with heavy machinery deployed to clear landslide debris.

Rain-related tragedies mount

Heavy rainfall has also claimed several lives across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. News agency ANI quoted BMC and said that six people were killed after a building collapsed in Mankhurd. It also reported that a 63-year-old man died in Kurla West after a tree fell on him.

The civic body has also reported 423 complaints related to fallen trees or branches and 29 complaints involving house or wall collapses.