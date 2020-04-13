Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad under self-quarantine after coming in contact with coronavirus positive patient

By: |
Updated: April 13, 2020 5:26:18 PM

Awhad represents Thane district's Kalwa-Mumbra Assembly constituency, where several coronavirus cases have been found in the last couple of weeks.

NCP leader and minister Jitendra Awhad said that he underwent a test which came out negative for coronavirus. But, as advised by doctors, he will remain quarantined for next 14 days.

Maharashtra Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad on Monday said he has decided to quarantine himself as he came in contact with a police officer who tested positive for coronavirus.

The minister in a message said his first test has come out negative for coronavirus, but as a precaution, he has decided to self-quarantine for 14 days.

“A police official who used to travel with me has tested positive for the infection. Thus, I have decided to remained quarantined. I will miss thousands of people whom I was supporting on a daily basis during the lockdown period,” Awhad said.

The NCP leader further said he underwent a test which came out negative for coronavirus. But, as advised by doctors, he will remain quarantined for next 14 days, he said.

“My first test for COVID-19 has turned negative. I would be required to undergo a similar test after eight days and I hope it also comes out negative,” he said.

The minister said he would come out to serve people once he tests negative and completes the mandatory quarantine period.

Awhad represents Thane district’s Kalwa-Mumbra Assembly constituency, where several coronavirus cases have been found in the last couple of weeks. He recently urged residents of his constituency to stay indoors or else it could prove fatal. He is the first state minister to quarantine self.

