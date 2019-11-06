Maharashtra may have new govt soon; BJP leaders to meet governor tomorrow

The tenure of the present Assembly ends in two days and a special three-day session of the House may be convened next week to swear in the new MLAs, sources told PTI.

A fortnight after the announcement of Assembly poll results, prospects of a new government being formed in Maharashtra brightened on Wednesday, with the BJP leaders slated to meet the governor on Thursday and the NCP making it clear that it will prefer to sit in opposition.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, whose party has refused to give up claim on the rotation of CM’s post, said his party chief Uddhav Thackeray is yet to get any proposal from the BJP.

A resolution to the BJP-Shiv Sena stalemate over government formation is expected and a new dispensation may take office before the term of the outgoing Assembly ends, sources said.

Sources from both parties said back-channel talks are on between the two old but often-feuding Hindutva allies and a breakthrough is expected.