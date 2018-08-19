Maharashtra man puts up 300 banners saying ‘I am sorry’ to make amends with girlfriend, leaves police fuming

Police approached the civic body after a man put up “I am sorry” posters in a Maharashtra town. (Source: Twitter)

A 25-year-old man from Maharashtra, in a unique act that has left the police fuming, put up over 300 banners and hoardings in a plush locality of state’s Pimpri Chinchwad area to make amends with his girlfriend after a tiff. The man identified as Nilesh Khedekar who is a local businessman, placed these banners in Pimple Saudagar area of Pimpri Chinchwad. The hoardings read – “(name of the girl), I am sorry” in bold print with a heart symbol beside it in red, dotting the area especially prominent traffic intersections.

The act has not gone well with Wakad police which has reached out to the Pimpri Chinchwad civic body to initiate action as per rules dealing with illegal hoardings and defacement of public property. A police official said that investigations into the matter started soon after they were alerted to the hoardings on Friday.

“We managed to zero in on his friend Vilas Shinde who had helped Khedekar get the flex hoardings printed. Through him, we traced Khedekar who is the brain behind this act,” the official said.

He informed that Khedekar wanted to apologise and make up with his girlfriend after a quarrel and, therefore, came up with this “creative” idea.”The girl was coming on Friday to the area from Mumbai. Under the cover of darkness in the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, over 300 hoardings were put up on the route which the girl was likely to take,” the official said.

The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation had been intimated about the issue, the official said, adding that it was up to the civic body now to initiate further action against Khedekar.