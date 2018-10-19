Maharashtra man gives ‘triple talaq’ to wife on WhatsApp



Even after the Supreme Court struck down triple talaq calling it illegal and unconstitutional, the practice of giving divorce over the phone or through messages has not stopped yet. News agency PTI on Thursday reported that a 26-year-old man in Aurangabad district of Maharashtra allegedly gave talaq to his wife through WhatsApp.

Javed Saber Pathan has been booked under section 4 of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Ordinance, 2018. According to the report, Javed had married Shabana Nisar Shaikh alias Sabha in December 2016. For about a year, things were fine between the couple. However, later they started arguing over small issues, the report said citing a police official.

The report further said that on September 9, Javed dropped Shabana at her maternal aunt’s house but did not return to take her back. Shabana’s parents visited Javed’s house to request him to find a way and patch up with her. However, Javed sent a triple talaq message on her WhatsApp on September 23.

This week on Wednesday, Shabana lodged a complaint against Javed with Vaijapur police station. This came just a month after the Union Cabinet approved an ordinance to ban the practice of instant triple talaq. Speaking on the move, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had said that there was a compelling need to bring the measure as instances of talaq continued unabated despite the top court ruling.

Last year in August, the apex court had struck down triple talaq saying that it was illegal, unconstitutional and against the basic tenets of Quran. Later in December, the Lok Sabha passed The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill 2017— which made triple talaq in any form spoken, in writing or by electronic means illegal.