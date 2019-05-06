Maharashtra: Man electrocuted while plucking mangoes using iron rod



A security guard of an industrial unit in Boisar Tarapur MIDC was electrocuted and another one suffered serious burn injuries on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place around 4 pm when the duo was trying to pluck mangoes from a tree using an iron rod, they said.

“The rod accidentally came in contact with the high tension electricity cable and one security guard, identified as Chandramohan Jha (42), died on the spot,” police said.

Another guard, Santosh Mishra (35) suffered serious injuries in the incident and was rushed to a hospital, they said.

A case of accidental death has been registered and Jha’s body was sent for post-mortem.