Maharashtra: Fire at Thane’s Viviana Mall, no casualties reported

A fire broke out at the Viviana Mall in Maharashtra’s Thane. The incident on Wednesday morning is said to have occurred due to a suspected short circuit in the storeroom of Cinepolis theatre inside the mall. (Representational image)

A fire broke out at the Viviana Mall in Maharashtra’s Thane. The incident on Wednesday morning is said to have occurred due to a suspected short circuit in the storeroom of Cinepolis theatre inside the mall. However, no casualties were reported in the incident. At least 12 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the fire. A spokesperson of Viviana Mall said that the fire was quickly detected by the mall’s internal alarm system and the Thane fire brigade was informed about it. The spokesperson added that the staff doused the fire using a fire extinguisher and other measures. The fire brigade which reached the spot also helped to remove the smoke and the situation was brought under control by 6.30 AM. The smoke was later removed with the help of smoke exhausters.

The incident comes less than a month after a fire broke out in a packaging company in the city’s Dombivli area. On March 15, this massive fire was doused by six fire tenders that immediately reached the spot. No causalities or injuries were reported. Another fire tragedy was reported in Maharashtra’s Palghar on March 9, at a chemical factory that triggered fires killing at least three and injuring many. The blast was so strong that it shattered window panes in buildings as far as three kilometres away.

The major cause of the fire at Novaphene Speciality Ltd, in Boisar MIDC industrial area, was triggered when a boiler containing industrial solvent burst under high temperature and pressure. In February, a major fire broke out at a factory manufacturing LED bulbs in Akola district but no casualties were reported. The plant, owned by Ashlesha Power Control Pvt Ltd, suffered extensive damage. The fire site was around 250km from Nagpur. In the past one year, many incidents of fire break out had jolted Maharashtra. The most infamous being the Kamala Mills fire as it took toll of 14 people including 13 guests and one staffer. The fire had allegedly begun from an illegal hookah counter at adjacent Mojo’s Bistro.