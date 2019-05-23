Maharashtra election result 2019 LIVE: Will exit poll results prove correct? Counting of votes to commence shortly

Maharashtra, Goa Lok Sabha election result 2019: Counting of votes for two seats in Goa and 48 seats in Maharashtra is set to commence at 8 am. Both the states went to polls in the first four phases. Exit poll results released earlier this week have predicted a sweep for the BJP-led NDA in Goa and Maharashtra. Presently, both states are ruled by the saffron party. In Maharashtra, six parties are in the fray but the main contest is between the BJP-Shiv Sena combine and the Congress-NCP. The BJP is contesting this election in alliance with the Shiv Sena. Election Result 2019 LIVE: Judgement day for Modi, Rahul, counting of votes begins at 8 am The saffron party is fighting on 25 seats whereas Shiv Sena is contesting on 23. On the other hand, the Congress is fighting on 25 seats and its alliance partner NCP on 19. Exit polls have predicted 38-42 out of 48 seats for the NDA in Maharashtra and two seats in Goa. The UPA has been projected to win just 6-10 seats in Maharashtra and no seat in Goa. Several high-profile leaders and ministers are in the fray in Maharashtra. Among the key candidates in the state are Nitin Gadkari, Hansraj Gangaram Ahir, Subhash Bhamre, Sushilkumar Shinde, Ashok Chavan, Milind Murli Deora, Sanjay Nirupam, Priya Dutt, Urmila Matondkar, Poonam Mahajan, Anant Geete, Nana Patole and Supriya Sule. Lok Sabha election 2019:\u00a0Full coverage\u00a0 LIVE UPDATES