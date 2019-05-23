Maharashtra election result 2019 LIVE: Will exit poll results prove correct? Counting of votes to commence shortly

  1. Home
Updated:May 23, 2019 7:16:21 am

Maharashtra, Goa Lok Sabha election result: Exit poll results released earlier this week have predicted a sweep for the BJP-led NDA in Goa and Maharashtra. Presently, both states are ruled by the saffron party.

Maharashtra, Goa Lok Sabha election result 2019: Counting of votes for two seats in Goa and 48 seats in Maharashtra is set to commence at 8 am. Both the states went to polls in the first four phases. Exit poll results released earlier this week have predicted a sweep for the BJP-led NDA in Goa and Maharashtra. Presently, both states are ruled by the saffron party. In Maharashtra, six parties are in the fray but the main contest is between the BJP-Shiv Sena combine and the Congress-NCP. The BJP is contesting this election in alliance with the Shiv Sena.

The saffron party is fighting on 25 seats whereas Shiv Sena is contesting on 23. On the other hand, the Congress is fighting on 25 seats and its alliance partner NCP on 19. Exit polls have predicted 38-42 out of 48 seats for the NDA in Maharashtra and two seats in Goa. The UPA has been projected to win just 6-10 seats in Maharashtra and no seat in Goa.

Several high-profile leaders and ministers are in the fray in Maharashtra. Among the key candidates in the state are Nitin Gadkari, Hansraj Gangaram Ahir, Subhash Bhamre, Sushilkumar Shinde, Ashok Chavan, Milind Murli Deora, Sanjay Nirupam, Priya Dutt, Urmila Matondkar, Poonam Mahajan, Anant Geete, Nana Patole and Supriya Sule.

LIVE UPDATES

 

Live Blog

Maharashtra election result LIVE

07:07 (IST)23 May 2019
What exit polls predict for Maharashtra

A series of exit polls have predicted 38-42 out of 48 seats for the BJP-Shiv Sena. The Congress-NCP alliance is projected to win 6-10 seats. This time, the saffron party is contesting on 25 seats, while the Shiv Sena is contesting on 23. The Congress is contesting this election with the NCP and three other regional partners — SWP, BVA and YSP. The grand old party is contesting on 25, NCP 23, SWP 2, BVA 1 and YSP 1.  

Image result for narendra modi rally in maharashtra pti

06:57 (IST)23 May 2019
Lok Sabha results LIVE | Key candidates in Goa

Goa has two Lok Sabha seats — North Goa and South Goa. Union Minister and senior BJP leader Shripad Naik is taking on Girish Chodankar of Congress in North Goa. BJP's Narendra Keshav Sawaikar is up against former Goa chief minister and Congressman Francisco Sardinha from South Goa. In the last Lok Sabha elections, the saffron party had won both the seats and this time too it is projected to sweep the western state.

06:45 (IST)23 May 2019
Political bigwigs in Maharashtra

Several political bigwigs are in the fay. Some of the high-profile candidates are Subhash Bhamre, Nitin Gadkari, Hansraj Gangaram Ahir, Ashok Chavan, Sanjay Nirupam, Priya Dutt, Urmila Matondkar, Milind Murli Deora, Poonam Mahajan, Anant Geete, Nana Patole, Sushilkumar Shinde and Supriya Sule. Polling for the 48 seats was held in four phases — April 11, 18, 23 and 29. 

Image result for nitin gadkari pti

06:38 (IST)23 May 2019
What happened in 2014

The BJP-Shiv Sena had together won 41 out of 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra. The saffron party bagged 23 out of 24 it contested and its alliance partner Shiv Sena won 18 out of 20 it fought. Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party could win only four seats and its ally Congress had to settle with just one seat in Maharashtra. In Goa, the BJP won both the Lok Sabha seats.  

Image result for narendra modi uddhav thackeray pti

06:25 (IST)23 May 2019
Lok Sabha results LIVE: Wait is over- counting to begin at 8 am

Mumbai: Security beefed-up around counting centers

Mumbai: Police will maintain strict security around three counting centers with the help of Central forces on the counting day. Counting of votes for six Lok Sabha constituencies in the city will be held at Udayanchal School in Vikhroli, NESCO Complex in Goregaon and New Sewree Warehouse in Sewree East. PTI reports that as many as 1,500 police officers and personnel will guard the three counting centers along with the CRPF, RPF, Quick Response Teams and Riot Control Police. 

Goa has two parliamentary seats — North Goa and South Goa. Union Minister and BJP leader Shripad Naik is up against Girish Chodankar of Congress in North Goa. BJP's Narendra Keshav Sawaikar is taking on former Goa chief minister and Congressman Francisco Sardinha from South Goa. In 2014, the BJP had won both the seats and this time too it is projected to win again. In the last elections, the BJP-Shiv Sena had together won 41 out of 48 seats in Maharashtra. The BJP had won 23 out of 24 it contested and Shiv Sena won 18 out of 20. Sharad Pawar-led NCP had won four seats whereas the Congress could win only two.
