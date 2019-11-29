Maharashtra-like experiment needed in Goa to oust BJP: Vijai Sardesai

GFP president and former Deputy Chief Minister Vijai Sardesai said they will interact with people who are ready to oust the BJP government in Goa through Maharashtra-like model. (PTI photo)

Former BJP ally Goa Forward Party (GFP) on Friday said it favours Maharashtra-like political experiment in the state to get rid of the “anti-people” government led by Pramod Sawant. GFP president and former Deputy Chief Minister Vijai Sardesai said they will interact with people who are ready to oust the BJP government in Goa through Maharashtra-like model.

Sardesai made the remarks after meeting, along with party MLAs Vinod Palyekar and Jayesh Salgaonkar, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut and NCP leader Praful Patel in Mumbai on Friday. Talking about the newly-formed three-party government in Maharashtra led by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who is also the Shiv Sena president, he said the ruling coalition is driven by regional agenda, a cause espoused by the GFP.

Besides the Sena, the Congress and the NCP are the other key constituents of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in the adjoining state. Some smaller political outfits are also part of the rainbow coalition. The coalition came into existence after the Sena snapped ties with the BJP, its pre-poll ally in Maharashtra, over the issue of rotational chief ministership.

“Regional entities fight for the local people just like us. We intend to have such type of experiment being recreated in Goa so as to provide an alternative to anti-people government of Pramod Sawant which is working for its own interest rather than the interest of Goa,” he said. Sardesai hit out at the ruling BJP. We believe an alternative is required (in Goa). We have been backstabbed by the BJP after helping it form government in the state (after February 2017 assembly polls),” he said.

“Similar situation was with the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra…on that point we have a common ground, he added. The GFP leader praised NCP chief Sharad Pawar, who steered the government formation talks between the three non-BJP parties in Maharashtra. “We have high respect for Sharad Pawar who is the magnet behind this Maha Vikas Aghadi. We will work with all of them and replicate this model in Goa to take Goa forward, Sardesai said. Referring to the case filed by the GFP over diversion of the Mahadayi river water by Karnataka before the National Green Tribunal, Sardesai said the BJP government in Goa has failed to protect the state’s interest in the matter.

“A message is being sent out that to remain in power, some people are willing to negotiate with the interest of the state and this is harmful for Goa,” he said.