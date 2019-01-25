Maharashtra: Shiv Sena leader among 3 injured after leopard enters crowded area in Nashik. Watch video

By: | Updated: January 25, 2019 1:53 PM

A leopard Friday entered a crowded locality in Maharashtra's Nashik district and was caught several hours later but not before it had injured a local politician and two media personnel.

The leopard strayed into Savarkar Nagar area in the early hours of the day (Representational Image/IE)

A leopard Friday entered a crowded locality in Maharashtra’s Nashik district and was caught several hours later but not before it had injured a local politician and two media personnel, police said. The leopard strayed into Savarkar Nagar area in the early hours of the day and was finally caught by Forest department personnel at around 10:45 am, an official from Gangapur Road police station said.

“Local Shiv Sena corporator Santosh Gaikwad, television news channel cameramen Tabrez Shaikh and Kapil Bhaskar were injured by the leopard. They are undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital,” he said. While Gaikwad was trying to control the large number of people who had assembled to see the rescue efforts, the media personnel were trying to obtain video footage of the animal when it pounced on them, he added. Forest department officials said it is possible the leopard strayed into Savarkar Nagar from the farms and forested patches in Chandshi area nearby.

The leopard will be released in the wild after mandated formalities in this connection are completed, a Forest department official informed. The western part of Nashik district has dense forests which are home to leopards, wolves, hyenas and foxes etc, an official said.

