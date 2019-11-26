More twists in offing? Sharad Pawar meets 13 ‘disgruntled’ NCP MLAs ahead of floor test

Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP paraded ‘162’ lawmakers at a five-star hotel in Mumbai . (File Photo)

Maharashtra politics latest news: Shortly after the Supreme Court ruled that a floor test must be conducted in Maharashtra Assembly by Wednesday evening, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar met a few of his party leaders who are said to be ‘upset’ with the party. Sharad Pawar and NCP chief spokesperson Nawab Malik reached Sofitel Hotel in Mumbai on Tuesday to meet 13 party MLAs who are staying there, reports said.

Pawar’s meeting with the MLAs came a day after the Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP paraded ‘162’ lawmakers at a five-star hotel in Mumbai in a show of strength amid an intense tussle to form government in Maharashtra with the BJP.

Attempts are also on by the NCP to lure Ajit Pawar back into the party fold ahead of tomorrow’s crucial floor test. Sharad Pawar and his daughter Supriya Sule reportedly met Ajit Pawar and have requested him to return to the party fold.

Meanwhile, the BJP has also exuded confidence of proving majority on the floor of Maharashtra Assembly. The party has asked all its 105 MLAs to gather at Wankhede Stadium’s Garware Club House at 9 PM today. “We will prove our majority. Tonight at 9 pm, all BJP MLAs will meet at Garware Club in Mumbai,” BJP leader Rao Saheb Danve told reporters.

Earlier, hailing the Supreme Court’s order, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut too expressed confidence of winning tomorrow’s floor test. “Truth has won. The court has given 30 hours, we can prove majority in 30 minutes,” Raut, who has been Shiv Sena’s most vocal leader amid the ongoing political drama in Maharashtra, told media persons in Mumbai.

In the 288-seat Maharashtra Assembly, a party or an alliance needs 145 MLAs for a comfortable majority. The three-party alliance of Sena, NCP and Congress has claimed support of 162 MLAs.