Maharashtra IGs asked to conduct surprise visits to curb illegal activities

Representative Image

Maharashtra Minister of State for Home Deepak Kesarkar said Thursday that Inspector Generals of Police (IGs) have been directed to conduct surprise checks in the areas under their jurisdiction to curb illegal activities. Speaking to the media, Kesarkar said all IGs have been asked to start this exercise from the next week.

“Also, instructions have been given to police officers in all districts through the IGs to take action against anti-social elements, and especially against offences related to girls at schools, colleges and Ashram shalas (state-run residential schools),” he said.

If citizens complain about illegal activities in their area, the informers’ names will not be disclosed and prompt action will be taken on complaints, the minister said.