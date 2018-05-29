Maharashtra HSC Result 2018 date and time confirmed: When and how to check at mahresults.nic.in

Maharashtra HSC Result 2018 date and time: Good news for students! Maharashtra HSC Result 2018 date and time were confirmed by Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on Tuesday afternoon. The Maharashtra Board said that the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) or class 12 result will be declared on May 30, at 1 PM. The HSC exams were held throughout the state in the month of March, and the results were expected to get published this week.

Over 14 lakh students sat for the Maharastra HSC exams this year. It was held from February 21 to March 20, through nine divisional boards, that are located at Mumbai, Pune, Nasik, Aurangabad, Kolhapur, Latur, Nagpur, Amravati, and Ratnagiri. The exam was conducted in 9,486 junior colleges and 2,822 centres across the state. Of the total students registered, 5,80,820 students were for Science, 4,79,863 students for Arts, 3,66,756 students for Commerce, and the 57,693 students for the vocational stream.

Maharashtra HSC Result 2018 date:

The Maharashtra HSC result 2018 will be declared on May 30, 2018. It was speculated that the result would be declared in the last week of May but on Tuesday, the board confirmed that the result would be declared on May 30 i.e. Wednesday.

Maharashtra HSC Result 2018 time:

The board also confirmed that Maharashtra HSC Result 2018 will be declared at around 1 PM.

Where to check Maharashtra HSC Result 2018:

MSBSHSE HSC 12th results 2018 will be available on results.maharashtraeducation.com and mahresult.nic.in. Apart from this, the students will also be able to check their scores on indiaresults.com and examresults.net.

Screenshot of MSBSHSE official website

How to check MSBSHSE HSC 12th results online:

Step 1: Visit MSBSHSE’s official website mahresult.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link which says Maharashtra Board Class 12th Results OR Maharashtra HSC Result 2018

Step 3: Enter your seat number and other required details

Step 4: Download the MSBSHSE Maharashtra HSC Class 12th Results 2018 and take a print out for future reference

How to check through SMS:

Students can also check the results via SMS. For this they need to type – MHHSC<space>SEAT NO and send it to 57766 or 58888111.

Maharashtra HSC Result last year statistics:

In 2017, around 15.5 lakh students appeared for the exam and 89.50 percent of them passed it. The girls have scored an overall percentage of 93.5 percent, whereas boys have registered 86.65 percent.