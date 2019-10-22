Maharashtra, Haryana exit poll results: BJP, allies look set to sweep both states

The ABP-C Voter forecast 72 seats for the BJP and eight for the Congress. News 18-IPSOS projected 75 for the BJP and 10 for the Congress.

EXIT POLLS for the Assembly elections in Maharashtra and Haryana, where votes were cast on Monday, have predicted a sweep by the ruling BJP-led NDA in both states. While the polls were unanimous in predicting the NDA’s fortunes, they varied in their projection of seats for rival alliances — some forecast a further dip in the Opposition tally from 2014.

In the state polls held five months after the NDA returned to power at the Centre with a spectacular majority in the general elections, Maharashtra recorded a turnout of around 63%, close to the 63.38% logged in 2014. Haryana saw a turnout of 65%, about 9% less than the 76.54 recorded five years ago.

Most exit polls show that the BJP-Shiv Sena combine, which fought together after a split in 2014, is expected to win 194-243 seats in the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly. The combined tally of both parties in 2014 was 185. In Haryana, the BJP is predicted to win 70-80 seats in the 90-member Assembly.

The exit polls brought bad news for the Congress, which is yet to recover from its humiliating defeat in the Lok Sabha elections. The party, which ruled both the two states till 2014, may slide further in its tally in the two assemblies, according to pollsters.

In Maharashtra, exit polls have predicted 48-90 seats for the BJP-led NDA combine, which had claimed 83 seats in 2014. In Haryana, the polls have forecast 11-23 seats for the main Opposition party, which had claimed 15 seats five years ago. The prediction has not come as a surprise though, considering that the party was in disarray in both these states.

In Maharashtra, a host of key leaders had left the Congress in the months leading to the state polls, and in Haryana, its former state president Ashok Tanwar walked out virtually on the eve of elections.

Maharashtra witnessed a largely bipolar contest with BJP and Shiv Sena fighting together against the Congress and NCP combine — all of them had fought separately in 2014. Haryana witnessed a multi-cornered battle with BJP and Congress going solo while the Opposition INLD split with one group forming the Jannayak Janata Party. This time, the BJP’s main campaign plank was the central government’s move to abrogate Article 370 to take away the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. The disintegration of Opposition forces came as an added advantage.

The News 18-IPSOS poll gave the BJP a near-majority on its own in Maharashtra by predicting 142 seats for the party and 102 for its ally Shiv Sena. It predicted that the Congress and NCP would bag 17 and 22 seats, respectively. The ABP-C Voter predicted 204 seats for the BJP-Shiv Sena and 69 for the Congress-NCP.

In Haryana, the BJP is projected to register a more emphatic victory. The ABP-C Voter forecast 72 seats for the BJP and eight for the Congress. News 18-IPSOS projected 75 for the BJP and 10 for the Congress.