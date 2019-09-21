Maharashtra, Haryana election dates to be announced today; Jharkhand poll dates later

Election Commission of India will announce polls dates for Maharashtra, Haryana today. (File Photo/PTI)

Maharashtra, Haryana election dates: The Election Commission of India is set to announce Maharashtra, Haryana Assembly election dates at noon today. Reports say election dates for Jharkhand will not be announced by the Election Commission today. Mode Code of Conduct will come into effect immediately after the poll dates are announced.

While the tenure of the Haryana Legislative expires on November 2, the term of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly ends on November 9. The Jharkhand Legislative Assembly’s tenure is slated to end on December 27.

In Maharashtra, the BJP-Shiv Sena combine is hoping to retain power, however, the two saffron parties are yet to finalise seat-sharing formula for the upcoming polls straining the ties. In the 2014 assembly polls, the BJP had won 122 seats, Shiv Sena 63, the Congress 42 and Sharad Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party 41. Other smaller parties and independent candidates had bagged 20 of 288 seats in Maharashtra Assembly.

Haryana also witnessed an overwhelming victory of the BJP in 2014 Assembly election. The party won a clear majority winning 47 seats in the 90-member Haryana Assembly. The party is going to polls under the leadership of CM Manohar Lal Khattar and is aiming to increase its tally from 47 to 75 this time.

