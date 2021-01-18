  • MORE MARKET STATS

Maharashtra Gram Panchayat Election Results LIVE: Shiv Sena takes lead against BJP

January 18, 2021 2:54 PM

Maharashtra Gram Panchayat Election Results Live News Update: Polling for elections to over 14,000 gram panchayats in 34 of the total 36 districts in the western state had taken place on Friday.

Maharashtra Gram Panchayats Results Live News Update: The ruling coalition of Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, Sharad Pawar’s NCP, and Congress is leading in the Maharashtra Gram Panchayat Elections, the counting for which began on Monday morning. So far, results for about 1500 seats have been announced with Sena cornering the maximum number of seats. According to reports, Sena-backed candidates have won 336 panchayats while the BJP has bagged 266 so far. The NCP-supported candidates have won 220 panchayats whereas the Congress has secured 145 seats. Gram panchayat elections don’t happen on party symbols but the candidates are backed by parties.

Polling for elections to over 14,000 gram panchayats in 34 of the total 36 districts in the western state had taken place on Friday. There are 27,920 gram panchayats in Maharashtra. However, on about 20,000-odd seats, members have already been elected unopposed. At least 14 Thane district villages boycotted the gram panchayat elections to press for their demand to be a part of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation.

