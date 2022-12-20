Maharashtra Gram Panchayat Election Result Live Updates: Counting of votes underway

13:02 (IST) 20 Dec 2022

Maharashtra Gram Panchayat Result: BJP in 3 out of 6 seats in Uran

Three out of six gram panchayats in Uran have come to BJP and MLA Mahesh Baldi has won the election of Sarshi. Former Thackeray group MLA Manohar Bhoir has retained the gram panchayat of his village, reports Loksatta.

In Uran, BJP won three Gram Panchayats in Dongri, Sarde and Ransai.