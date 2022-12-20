Maharashtra Gram Panchayat Election Result Live Updates: Counting of votes underway

Maharashtra Gram Panchayat Election Result 2022 Live: The counting of votes for the Maharashtra Gram Panchayat elections is currently underway. The election was held to elect Sarpanch and gram panchayat members across 7,135 panchayats on December 18. The voter turnout was recorded in the Maharashtra rural polls at 74 per cent. In the 2022 gram panchayat elections of Maharashtra, the election was announced for a total of 7,682 gram panchayats in 34 districts, barring Mumbai and its suburbs. However, in some places, the candidates won unopposed, and therefore elections took place at 7,135 Gram panchayats only.
Maharashtra Gram Panchayat Election Result Live Updates: Elections took place at 7,135 Gram panchayats on December 18.
Eight out of 17 Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) members have won in Satpati Gram Panchayat of Palghar district so far.
Three out of six gram panchayats in Uran have come to BJP and MLA Mahesh Baldi has won the election of Sarshi. Former Thackeray group MLA Manohar Bhoir has retained the gram panchayat of his village, reports Loksatta.
In Uran, BJP won three Gram Panchayats in Dongri, Sarde and Ransai.
Welcome to Financial Express Online live blog! Catch all live updates on Maharashtra gram panchayat elections here.
The gram panchayat elections were held for Maharashtra Nagar Parishads of Thane (35), Palghar (62), Pune (176), Yavatmal (93), Latur (338), Gadchiroli (25), among others.