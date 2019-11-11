Sonia Gandhi, Sharad Pawar keep Shiv Sena guessing on govt formation in Maharashtra

Interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi and NCP chief Sharad Pawar. (File Photo/PTI)

Maharashtra govt formation: The Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party of Sharad Pawar have not arrived at any final decision on extending support to the Shiv Sena, the two parties said after hourlong meetings held earlier today. The NCP, which sent first feelers to the Shiv Sena to form government with their support, said that the party has not arrived at a final decision on the matter. At a core group meeting of the party, the leaders including Sharad Pawar, Supriya Sule and Praful Patel decided to await the decision of the Congress.

Maharashtra govt formation LIVE Updates

The CWC, which met at 10 AM today, is slated to meet again at 4 PM to arrive at a decision. “We have called our Maharashtra leaders to Delhi for further discussions, the meeting will be at 4 pm,” senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said after the Congress Working Committee meeting at Sonia Gandhi’s residence. Kharge said that the political situation has been discussed in Congress president Sonia Gandhi’s presence and it has been conveyed that Maharashtra MLAs are in favour of supporting Shiv Sena.

The NCP, which has already made it clear that any decision will be taken in consultation with its pre-poll alliance partner, reiterated the stand today. “We are waiting for Congress to take a decision. We fought elections together and whatever will be decided, it will be decided together,” senior NCP leader Nawab Malik said after the party’s core group meeting on government formation in Maharashtra. “Congress MLAs are in favour of supporting Shiv Sena-led government, but Congress Working Committee (CWC) is the supreme body to decide on their party line,” he added.

Also Read: Maharashtra political drama – Get ready for polls in 2020, says Sanjay Nirupam

The Shiv Sena, which distanced from the Bharatiya Janata Party over its demand for a Shiv Sainik as Chief Minister, has been, in many ways left hanging by the Congress and NCP. It was earlier reported that after getting feelers from the NCP for an alliance, the Shiv Sena had been lobbying hard with Sharad Pawar on government formation, but failed to get a concrete assurance. The NCP, it is learnt, had set out its own set of conditions for support to Shiv Sena, which included the demand that it sever its ties with the BJP and that its lone minister in the Modi Cabinet resigns.

Arvind Sawant, the lone central minister from Shiv Sena, said he will submit his resignation to the Prime Minister. However, when asked about the future course of action following this development, Pawar said that no such demand was put to Sena by the NCP and that any decision on support would depend upon their consultations with the Congress party.