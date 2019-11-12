Maharashtra govt formation: Why Governor recommended President’s Rule ahead of deadline

Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari sent a report to the central government recommending President’s rule in the state. (PTI)

The President’s rule has been imposed in Maharashtra. The development comes after Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari sent a report to the central government recommending President’s rule in the state. However, now the question is being raised why the Governor recommended President’s rule even when he had given time to the NCP till 8.30 pm on Tuesday. According to India Today, the Governor’s recommendation came after the NCP wrote a letter seeking 48 hours more to get the numbers required to form the government.

NCP leader Ajit Pawar too said that it was difficult for his party to get the letters of support with the deadline set by the Governor.

The report claims that the Governor used NCP’s statement — as it has already expressed its inability to form the government within the deadline — to cancel the allotted time to the NCP and recommended for President’s rule. The Governor had earlier called the Shiv Sena to stake claim to form the government. However, Sena asked another three days time to get the letter of Support. Governor refused to give more time and invited the third-largest party NCP to stake a claim. The NCP too said that it would not possible for it to get the support within the deadline.

Speaking to media on delay in getting support, NCP leader Ajit Pawar said that his top party leaders were waiting for the letter from the Congress but that never came. “We (Congress and NCP) are alliance partners. So NCP can not do anything alone. We were waiting for letters from the Congress yesterday, that never came. So it was not right for us to go ahead and give support alone,” Pawar said.

A meeting between the NCP and Congress is underway in Mumbai to decide the government formation. AICC general secretaries Mallikarjun Kharge, KC Venugopal and Sonia Gandhi’s confidante Ahmed Patel are holding talks with NCP chief Sharad Pawar.