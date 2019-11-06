Maharashtra govt formation: Uddhav Thackeray hasn’t received any proposal from BJP, says Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut

Raut told reporters that if the BJP leaders are meeting Governor Koshyari on Thursday, his party was okay with the move.

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray hasn’t received any proposal from the BJP over government formation in Maharashtra, Sena MP Sanjay Raut said here on Wednesday. Raut told reporters that if the BJP leaders are meeting Governor Koshyari on Thursday, his party was okay with the move. “We met the Governor. Republican Party of India leader Ramdas Athawale also met him.

And if BJP leaders are meeting the Governor (to stake claim to form the government), then they should form the government as they are the single largest party,” he said. “We have been saying that the BJP being the single largest party, should form the government,” he said. Uddhav Thackeray hasn’t received any proposal from BJP, he said.