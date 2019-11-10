Maharashtra govt formation: Shiv Sena will have its CM at any cost, says Sanjay Raut

“Maharashtra will have Sena’s chief minister at any cost. Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday informed the party MLAs that Sena will have its chief minister,” Raut told reporters. (ANI Image)

Reacting to the BJP’s announcement that it would not form government in Maharashtra, senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday said the party would install its chief minister at any cost.

The BJP on Sunday announced that it would not form government in Maharashtra in view of the ally Shiv Sena’s stand to not join them in the efforts. “How will BJP have its chief minister when they are not staking a claim to form government,” Raut said.