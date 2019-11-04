Maharashtra govt formation: Shiv Sena hasn’t sought support of NCP, says Sharad Pawar

Sharad Pawar met Congress president Sonia Gandhi at her residence (ANI Image)

Amid the ongoing deadlock on forming the next government in Maharashtra, NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Monday said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is responsible for forming the government in the state. The veteran politician also clarified that Shiv Sena has not sought the support of the party.

The former Union Minister also met Congress president Sonia Gandhi at her residence in the national capital and apprised her of the current political scenario. The meeting lasted over half an hour.

According to reports, the duo may have discussed the political situation in Maharashtra following the war of words between the BJP and the Shiv Sena. However, after the meeting, NCP chief said that mandate to NCP given by people in the election is to sit in opposition but one cannot speak about the future.

Earlier in the day, senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and briefed him about the situation. Raut informed the governor that Shiv Sena is not creating any sorts of hurdle in the formation of the government. The Shiv Sena leader also described the meeting with the governor as a “courtesy call”.

“We informed the governor that the Shiv Sena is not responsible for the current political situation in the state over the formation of a new government. The governor heard us patiently. We put forth our point of view,” PTI quoted Shiv Sena MP as saying.

Earlier on Saturday, Raut had said that it would adhere to the “coalition dharma” till the last moment as it contested the assembly polls in an alliance. “the Sena contested the assembly elections in an alliance and we would adhere to the coalition dharma till the last moment.”

Both BJP and Shiv Sena are locked in a war of words over the post of CM. The Shiv Sena has been demanding the Chief Minister’s post for 2.5 years and 50:50 division of portfolios.