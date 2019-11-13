Maharashtra govt formation: Shiv Sena blames BJP for political crisis, alleges conspiracy to downgrade it

Shiv Sena has criticised the BJP for the current politics mess in Maharashtra.

The Shiv Sena on Wednesday slammed the BJP for the current political situation in the state of Maharashtra. In its mouthpiece Saamana, the Sena said that the situation could have been avoided had the BJP kept its promise of equal sharing of power.

“The mandate has been given to both the parties. The policy that the two put together has got this mandate. The BJP was not ready to accept this, that is why we had to take this step to maintain the pride of the land of Maharashtra,” the editorial in Saamana reads, according to news agency ANI.

The Sena added that the BJP should be lonely blamed for the crisis in the state. “Why should anyone blame us for this?” it asked.

The party alleged that whatever has happened is a part of a conspiracy to downgrade the Shiv Sena.

The Uddhav Thackeray’s party said that the BJP was deriving sadistic pleasure out of the struggle of other political parties. If a party with 105 MLAs could not form a government, it said, others would struggle for sure.

“But it does not mean the largest party should rejoice. This attitude of deriving sadistic pleasure has pushed Maharashtra into today’s situation,” the Sena said.

It seems someone is more happy over non-formation of government in the state, the Sena said in sarcastic comments. “Those who talk of ethics in politics are the most disruptive in the current politics,” the Marathi daily added.

The BJP is the single largest party in the 288-member Legislative Assembly with 105 MLAs. The Shiv Sena has 56 MLAs. Though the two parties contested polls together, they couldn’t form the government because of Shiv Sena’s push for 50-50 power-sharing formula, a demand categorically rejected by the BJP. The NCP and Congress have 54 and 44 seats, respectively.

The party also criticised Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari for not giving enough time to prove the majority.

“The MLAs were in their respective constituencies and many were outside the state. We were told to bring their signatures, that too in just 24 hours. This is called misuse of the system,” the party said.

President’s rule was imposed in Maharashtra on Tuesday after Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari sent a report to the Centre, stating that the formation of a stable government was impossible in the current situation despite all his efforts.