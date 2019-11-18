Twist in the tale? BJP-Shiv Sena must choose their path, says NCP chief Sharad Pawar

NCP chief Sharad Pawar is likely to meet Sonia Gandhi later today. (Photo/ANI)

Maharashtra govt formation news: Just when it was being expected that Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress were moving ahead to form government in Maharashtra and may finalise the deal in the next couple of days, uncertainty still looms large over the new political set up. Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar told reporters on Monday that since the BJP and Shiv Sena contested the assembly elections together, it was for them to “choose their path”.

“BJP-Shiv Sena fought together, we (NCP) and Congress fought together. They have to choose their path and we will do our politics,” Pawar told reporters in New Delhi.

Pawar arrived in the national capital in the morning today where he is likely to meet interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi to finalise the modalities of Maharashtra government formation.

“Sharad Pawar and Sonia Gandhi will meet on Monday and discuss the possibility of formation of alternative government in Maharashtra,” NCP’s Nawab Malik told reporters in Mumbai on Sunday evening.

Last week, leaders of NCP and Congress met to finalise a common minimum programme under which the new government would work, however, Sharad Pawar’s latest statement suggests that there are plenty of issues which are yet to be ironed out.

President’s Rule was imposed in Maharashtra on November 12 after no party or alliance staked claim to form the government.

The Shiv Sena reached out to the NCP and Congress after its demand to share the CM post on a rotational basis was not entertained by the BJP resulting in the collapse of nearly 30-year-old alliance.

Together the BJP, Shiv Sena won a comfortable majority winning 105 and 56 seats respectively in the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly.

The NCP won 54 seats and Congress 44 in the just concluded polls.