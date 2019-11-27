Maharashtra govt formation: NCP to get deputy CM post; Speaker to be from Congress

Published: November 27, 2019 10:14:59 PM

There will be only one deputy CM's post in the government, NCP leader Praful Patel said.

maharashtra, maharashtra government formationMaharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari receives a bouquet from state Chief Minister-designate Uddhav Thackeray and his wife Rashmi Thackeray, at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai on Wednesday. (PTI)

The Nationalist Congress Party will get deputy chief minister’s post in the Maharashtra government, NCP leader Praful Patel said here on Wednesday night.

The Congress will get Assembly Speaker’s post, while the NCP will get deputy Speaker’s post, Patel told reporters after a meeting of the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress here.

He also said that alongwith Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray who will be sworn in as chief minister on Thursday evening, one or two members of each of the three parties will take oath as ministers.

There will be only one deputy CM’s post in the government, he added.

