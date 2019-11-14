Maharashtra govt formation: Mamata hits out at Governor; says some people in constitutional posts acting like BJP mouthpieces

By: |
Published: November 14, 2019 6:03:24 PM

"I generally do not comment on constitutional posts, but a few people (governors) are acting just like BJP mouthpieces. In my state too, you have seen what is going on -they want to run a parallel administration," Banerjee said.

Mamata banerjee, Maharashtra govt formation, West Bengal Chief Minister, BJP, Jagdeep Dhankhar, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep DhankharThe central and state governments are elected by the people and the federal structure must work as per Constitution, she said. “They (governments) should be allowed to work,” the CM said. (IE photo)

Hitting out at Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari for recommending President’s Rule in the state after the assembly polls, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said some people in constitutional posts are acting like BJP mouthpieces. These people wish to run a parallel administration in some states, she said. Banerjee said some nominated persons are exceeding their brief. “They should not supersede the central government. The Centre must take care of this,” she said.

“I generally do not comment on constitutional posts, but a few people (governors) are acting just like BJP mouthpieces. In my state too, you have seen what is going on -they want to run a parallel administration,” Banerjee said. The central and state governments are elected by the people and the federal structure must work as per Constitution, she said. “They (governments) should be allowed to work,” the CM said.

President’s Rule was imposed in Maharashtra on Tuesday after Koshyari in a report to the Centre stated that formation of a stable government was impossible in the current situation despite all his efforts, drawing flak from non-BJP parties. Since assuming office in July end, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has been at loggerheads with the ruling Trinamool Congress on various issues.

