Maharashtra deadlock: Shiv Sena to meet Governor today; Sharad Pawar in Delhi to hold talks with Sonia Gandhi

NCP chief Sharad Pawar is scheduled to meet Sonia Gandhi in Delhi today. (File Photo/PTI)

Maharashtra govt formation: Ten days after results of Maharashtra Assembly elections were declared, the deadlock over formation of new government in the state continues with both BJP and Shiv Sena refusing to budge from their stand. While the Sena is adamant on the chief minister’s post as per the ‘pre-poll 50:50 agreement’, the BJP has made it clear that Devendra Fadnavis will continue on the post for the next five years.

Devendra Fadnavis is flying to New Delhi on Monday where he is scheduled to meet BJP president Amit Shah to decide the future course of action amid the stalemate. On the other hand, Shiv Sena, which has claimed support of 170 MLAs, will be meeting Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari today evening. Sena leader Sanjay Raut said the party would request the Governor to invite the single largest party to form the government.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) too appears to be toying with the idea of making a move to form the government. Party chief Sharad Pawar is likely to meet interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi today, news agency ANI reported. Pawar’s expected meeting with Gandhi comes after reports emerged that Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray spoke to the veteran leader over telephone last week.

NCP leader and Pawar’s nephew Ajit Pawar on Sunday told reporters that he has received a message from Sanjay Raut. “Namaskar mi Sanjay Raut. Jai Maharashtra,” the message read. “This is the first time after elections that he has contacted me. I do not know why he messaged me. I will call him in a while to check,” Ajit Pawar said.

In the assembly election results announced on October 24, BJP had emerged as the single largest party winning 105 seats in the 288-seat Maharashtra assembly. Shive Sena got 56, NCP 54 and Congress 44. A party or alliance needs 145 seats for simple majority.