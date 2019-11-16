Maharashtra Govt formation Live: Shiv Sena, NCP, Congress leaders to meet Govenor today

NCP chief Sharad Pawar with Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray. (File Photo/PTI)

Maharashtra govt formation Live updates: After days of confusion, the Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party and Congress alliance appears on course of forming government in Maharashtra where President’s Rule was imposed earlier this week after none of the parties came forward to stake claim to form government. Leaders of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress are scheduled to meet Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Saturday after they finalised a common minimum programme (CMP) on Friday.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar is also likely to meet interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi in Delhi on Sunday to discuss the next course of action, senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge told reporters.

“Congress alone can’t decide things. NCP chief Sharad Pawar and AICC president Sonia Gandhi will sit together on 17 November and discuss the next course of action. They will decide how to solve this problem. After that, other actions will follow,” news agency ANI quoted Kharge, as saying.

Earlier, the NCP made it clear that Shiv Sena will get the CM post and that the coalition government will complete its term. “This government will be formed and it will complete five years. We all will ensure this government runs for five years,” Sharad Pawar said.

Despite getting a majority in the Assembly elections, the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance fell apart as the Uddhav Thackeray party put its foot down demanding the CM chair to be shared between the two parties on rotational 50:50 basis. BJP president Amit Shah denied there being any such pre-poll agreement.

