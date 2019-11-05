Maharashtra govt formation Live: Focus on Sharad Pawar’s NCP amid Shiv Sena, BJP deadlock

The BJP has made it clear that Devendra Fadnavis will be leading the new government in Maharashtra. (File Photo)

Maharashtra govt formation Live Updates: The deadlock in Maharashtra over the formation of next government continues even after 12 days since the announcement of assembly election results. Amid the stalemate between allies Shiv Sena and Bharatiya Janata Party, Sharad Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party is trying to don the ‘kingmakers hat’. In a latest development amid an ever-changing political scenario in the state, senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut confirmed that the party is in touch with the NCP, but made it clear that the next CM will be from his party. “He won’t be the next CM of Maharashtra,” Raut said when asked whether Sharad Pawar could be the chief minister.

According to reports, the NCP is ready to support Shiv Sena but with certain conditions. The party has demanded lone Sena MP Arvind Sawant to quit the Modi Cabinet. The NCP has also put forth demand for two Deputy CMs one of whom will be from the party.

The Bharatiya Janata Party had emerged as the single largest party winning 105 seats in the election results announced on October 24. The Shiv Sena won 56, NCP 54 and Congress 45 seats in the 288-seat Maharashtra assembly. The Uddhav Thackeray-led party is insisting on the CM as per the ’50:50′ pre-poll deal with BJP, however, Amit Shah is not ready to accept the demand.

