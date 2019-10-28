Maharashtra govt formation LIVE: Shiv Sena should accept deputy CM post for Aditya Thackeray, says Ramdas Athawale

The BJP and Shiv Sena together got 161 of 288 seats, crossing the majority mark of 146 required to form the government. (IE)

Maharashtra govt formation LIVE UPDATES: The Bharatiya Janata Party and Shiv Sena are yet to work out their power-sharing formula four days after the election verdict showed the two alliance partners having the numbers required to form the government for the second time in Maharashtra. Shiv Sena has strengthened its demand and asked the saffron party to follow the 50:50 formula agreed by both the party leaders in the run-up to the Lok Sabha election 2019. Some Shiv Sena leaders have openly called for a 2.5-year tenure as Chief Minister for Aditya Thackerey, a demand that the BJP does not appear keen to accommodate. BJP leaders have not commented yet on Shiv Sena’s demand except for the state chief Chandrakant Patil who recently said that every leader has the right to express his views. The saffron party has said that it will hold a legislative party meeting on October 30 to decide the government formation.

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis today met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and apprised him on the current situation in the state.

Both the parties together won 161 of 288 seats, crossing the majority mark of 146 required to form the government. The saffron party bagged 105 seats, 17 seats less than what it had got in the last assembly polls. However, the decline in its winning seats can be attributed to a lesser number of seats it contested due to its alliance with Sena. In 2014, BJP and Sena had contested the polls separately and won 122 and 63 seats respectively. This year, the Shiv Sena won 56 of the 124 seats it contested. The opposition parties — Congress and NCP — got 98 seats.

Read More