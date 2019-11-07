‘No question’: Nitin Gadkari breaks silence over Maharashtra logjam, rules out returning to state politics

No question of returning to state politics, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari told reporters in Nagpur. (Photo/ANI)

Nitin Gadkari on Maharashtra deadlock: Amid murmurs of being projected as a possible compromise Chief Minister amid the ongoing deadlock between two warring alliance partners, Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday denied any possibility of making a comeback in Maharashtra politics. Gadkari, who holds Road Transport and Highways portfolio in the Modi Cabinet, said he will continue to work in Delhi.

“No question of me returning to Maharashtra, I will continue to work in Delhi,” Gadkari told reporters in Nagpur.

Just a day ahead of the deadline to form government in Maharashtra, Gadkari took a flight to Nagpur, triggering talks of RSS mediating in talks between the BJP and Shiv Sena. However, the minister denied the Mohan Bhagwat-led organisation being part of any rapprochement process between the two saffron parties.

Earlier, reports emerged that Nitin Gadkari may be roped in by the BJP to end the deadlock with Shiv Sena which has been insisting on the CM post on a rotational basis.

With just 24 hours left for the November 8 deadline for the new government to take shape, rapid developments are expected in Maharashtra politics today and tomorrow.

The BJP (105), Sena (56) alliance has won a clear majority in the 288-seat Maharashtra Assembly. However, the Uddhav Thackeray-led party has been adamant on ’50:50′ deal over the CM’s post, which it claims was discussed with BJP president Amit Shah prior to polls. The BJP maintains that there is no question of replacing Devendra Fadnavis who served as the CM from 2014 to 2019.