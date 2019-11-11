Maharashtra political drama: Get ready for polls in 2020, says Sanjay Nirupam

Sanjay Nirupam questioned if Congress would contest next Assembly elections with Shiv Sena. (Photo/ANI)

Maharashtra govt formation: As the Maharashtra potboiler seems headed towards a climax with the likely alliance between the Shiv Sena, Congress and Sharad Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party, disgruntled Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam has advised his party against joining the coalition. Nirupam said it would be ‘disastrous’ for the Congress if it join hands with Shiv Sena and NCP, while raising questions over the stability of such a government.

Nirupam, in a series of tweets, said Maharashtra could see early elections next year and questioned whether the Congress top brass would go ahead and contest the polls in alliance with Shiv Sena.

“No matter who forms government and how? But the political instability in Maharashtra can not be ruled out now. Get ready for early elections. It may take place in 2020. Can we go to the elections with Shiv Sena as partner?” Nirupam said.

“In the current political arithmetic in Maharashtra, its just impossible for Congress-NCP to form any govt. For that we need Shiv Sena. And we must not think of sharing power with Shiv Sena under any circumstances. That will be a disastrous move for the party,” he added.

No matter who forms govt and how ? But the political instability in Maharashtra can not be ruled out now. Get ready for early elections. It may take place in 2020.

Can we go to the elections with ShivSena as partner ? — Sanjay Nirupam (@sanjaynirupam) November 11, 2019

The BJP on Sunday declared that it was not in a position to form the government in Maharashtra on its own after Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari asked Shiv Sena to “indicate the willingness and ability” to stake claim to form government. Shiv Sena, which won 56 seats in just concluded Assembly elections, is in consultation with NCP and Congress to reach the majority mark of 145 in 288-seat Maharashtra Assembly.

Also Read: Mallikarjun Kharge an ‘atheist’: Sanjay Nirupam after Congress leader slams Rafale ‘Shastra Puja’

Shiv Sena today pulled out its lone minister in the Modi Cabinet Arvind Sawant, paving way for support from NCP and Congress. Now, all eyes are on the Congress whether it will support a non-BJP government in the state. The Congress Working Committee, party’s highest decision making body, is currently meeting at interim president Sonia Gandhi’s residence in New Delhi to decide the future course of action. Sawant is scheduled to submit his resignation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi shortly.

If Congress decides to back the Sena-led government in Maharashtra it will mark a big ideological shift for the party. Meanwhile, reports claimed that most of the 44 MLAs that the Congress has in Maharashtra are in favour of supporting the Sena, NCP government.