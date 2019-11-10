Maharashtra govt formation: BJP says will not form govt, Shiv Sena can go ahead with Cong-NCP

Maharahstra BJP president made the announcement after a meeting with Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday announced that they would not be forming the government in Maharashtra owing to the lack of numbers. After a meeting with Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Maharahstra BJP president made the announcement. Patil hit out at the Shiv Sena saying that they had disrespected the people’s mandate in Maharashtra. “The mandate was given to us (BJP-Shiv Sena) to work together if Shiv Sena wants to disrespect it and form govt with Congress-NCP then all our best wishes are with them,” Patil said at a press conference.

The state has been in a political deadlock since assembly election results were announced on October 24. The BJP emerged as the single largest party winning 105 seats in the 288-member Maharashtra legislative assembly. BJP’s ally Shiv Sena had won 56 seats, taking the alliance comfortably past the 145-seat majority mark. The Opposition alliance of Congress-NCP had a combined tally of 99 seats.

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray has remained firm on his demand of 50-50 power sharing. Thackeray has demanded that his party be given the CM post for 2.5 years. He claims that this was the arrangement that had been discussed ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.