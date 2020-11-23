Maharashtra govt failed to help people in COVID-19 pandemic: Devendra Fadnavis

He alleged the government forced closure of the Marathwada Development Board which is responsible for the development of the region.

Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Monday alleged the Shiv Sena-ruled Maharashtra government has failed to provide any relief to people during the COVID-19 pandemic unlike other states. Addressing a meeting of BJP workers here, the Leader of Opposition in the state Legislative Assembly said the BJP won recent elections (in Bihar) on the goodwill of the work done by Narendra Modi government during the COVID-19 crisis. “Even smaller states have helped their people, but the Maharashtra government has failed on this front,” the former chief minister said.

He claimed the Central government helped people in the country but the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) dispensation has not helped people “with even a single rupee”. “The state government even stalled various projects declared earlier (when the BJP was in power),” Fadnavis said. Referring to the upcoming legislative council election to Aurangabad Graduates Constituency, the former chief minister said, “the state government didn’t grant any relaxation in inflated power bills to consumers. Now voters are preparing to give a ‘shock’ to this government through these elections in this region”. He alleged the government forced closure of the Marathwada Development Board which is responsible for the development of the region.

“The portal created earlier by former minister Pankaja Munde of BJP for transfer of teachers was also shut down. Had

the projects set in motion by the erstwhile BJP government been materialised, Aurangabad and Jalna cities would have become industrial magnets,” Fadnavis said. Meanwhile, BJP national secretary Pankaja Munde, who hails from Marathwada, said she was not disgruntled with the party, as being claimed by certain quarters. She said rain-hit farmers are unhappy with the MVA government over delay in granting them compensation.