Maharashtra governor’s comment on Savitribai Phule sparks row, Congress slams ‘Sangh mentality’

Maharashtra Minister for Women and Child Development Yashomati Thakur said that the governor should stop insulting personalities revered across the state.

The Congress party has slammed Maharashtra Governor over his remarks related to social reformer and educationalist Savitribai Phule. A video of the governor’s speech which apparently shows him making the remarks on the child marriage of Savitribai Phule has been criticised for its mocking tone. “Savitribai was married off at the age of 10 and her husband was 13-year-old at that time. Now imagine, what the boy and girl used to do at that time after the marriage, what they used to think,” Koshyari can be heard saying in the video.

Koshyari and the BJP have already been at the receiving end with the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi launching an all-out attack against both over the governor’s remark related to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. His remarks related to Phule has only added fuel to the fire.

“Why these gestures, why this laughter …Disgusting essence. Speaking about Krantijyoti Savitribai Phule, Koshyari’s speech shows the distorted mentality of the Sangh. It is unfortunate for Maharashtra to have a governor who does not know where, when and what to speak!” the Congress said.

Earlier, the governor had made a controversial statement related to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Chandragupta. “Many chakravartis (emperors), maharajas took birth on this land. But, who would have asked about Chandragupta had there not been Chanakya? Who would have asked about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj had there not been Samarth (Ramdas),” he had said.

The Shiv Sena staged a protest in Nashik against Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari for his statement. The MVA legislators also kept raising slogans against Koshyari during his address in the Maharashtra assembly, forcing him to cut short his address midway.