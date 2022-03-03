Maharashtra Governor stops speech midway, leaves Assembly amid sloganeering – Watch

State Congress president Nana Patole criticised the governor over some of his recent remarks on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, and said he should apologise.

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Thursday left the Vidhan Bhavan premises without completing his address to the joint session of the state Legislature amid slogan-shouting by legislators.

State NCP president and Water Resources Minister Jayant Patil claimed legislators of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) shouted slogans in praise of Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, while BJP legislators raised “low level” slogans which the governor couldn’t tolerate.

#WATCH | Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari leaves his speech midway & leaves from Assembly on the first day of session, as Maha Vikas Aghadi MLAs shout slogans in the House



The Governor had allegedly made controversial statement over Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj recently pic.twitter.com/ofG1tNGhyD — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2022

“It is unfortunate that he left without waiting for the national anthem,” Patil said.

On the other side, BJP chief whip Ashish Shelar blamed the MVA for the governor’s speech ending abruptly.

“Our only demand inside and outside the legislature is that minister Nawab Malik, who has been accused of links with (fugitive gangster) Dawood Ibrahim’s associates, be asked to quit the ministry. We will not budge from the demand. It is the government’s responsibility to ensure smooth conduct of the proceedings,” he said.

State Congress president Nana Patole criticised the governor over some of his recent remarks on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, and said he should apologise.

The governor had during a programme in Aurangabad underlined the role of the guru (teacher) while citing the examples of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Chandragupta Maurya.

Comments “Many chakravartis (emperors), maharajas took birth on this land. But, who would have asked about Chandragupta had there not been Chanakya? Who would have asked about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj had there not been Samarth (Ramdas),” he had said.