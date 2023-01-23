Maharashtra: Governor Koshiyari wishes to step down, conveys message to PM Modi

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari on Monday said that he has expressed his desire to be relieved of all political responsibilities to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the latter’s visit to Mumbai last week.

In a statement issued by the Raj Bhavan on Monday, Koshiyari said he wishes to dedicate the rest of his life to reading, writing and “other activities”.

Also Read Ajit Pawar claims Bhagat Singh Koshyari wants to quit as Maharashtra Governor

“It was an absolute honour and privilege for me to serve as the Rajya Sevak or Rajyapal of a great state like Maharashtra – the land of saints, social reformers and valiant fighters,” Koshyari said in the statement issued by the Maharashtra Raj Bhavan.

Expressing his gratitude to the people of the state for their love and affection during his tenure of over three years so far, Koshiyari said he hoped that the PM would heed his request.

“During the recent visit of the Hon’ble Prime Minister to Mumbai, I conveyed to him my desire to be discharged of all political responsibilities and to spend the remainder of my life in reading, writing and other activities. I have always received love and affection from the Hon’ble Prime Minister and I hope to receive the same in this regard,” he said.

Koshiyari has had an eventful tenure as Governor, overseeing the Maharashtra regime change, the Shiv Sena split and withstanding several onslaughts by the Opposition on a range of issues.

On January 7 this year, Koshyari, in conversation with a delegation of Jain spiritual leaders, said the Governor’s role had only brought him unhappiness.

Earlier in November, NCP leader and Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Ajit Pawar had claimed that Koshiyari had conveyed it to him in as many words that he wants to leave the state. The Governor, claimed Pawar, had even requested him to convey his message to “seniors” so that his request is accepted.