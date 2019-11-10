Maharashtra governor invites Shiv Sena to stake claim to form govt after BJP refuses

By: |
Published: November 10, 2019 8:42:04 PM

Opposition Congress and NCP won 44 and 54 seats, respectively in recent assembly polls. Halfway mark is 145.

"The Sena will have to inform the governor about its stand by Monday (November 11) evening 7.30 pm," a Raj Bhavan official said.“The Sena will have to inform the governor about its stand by Monday (November 11) evening 7.30 pm,” a Raj Bhavan official said.

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Sunday invited the Shiv Sena, the second largest party, to stake claim to form government, hours after the BJP declined such attempt.

“The Sena will have to inform the governor about its stand by Monday (November 11) evening 7.30 pm,” a Raj Bhavan official said. In the 288-member Assembly, the BJP and the Sena each has 105 and 56 MLAs, respectively.

