Maharashtra government to build memorial dedicated to Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s work in Mumbai

The Maharashtra government will honour late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee with a memorial dedicated to him. The state government is set to build a memorial on the life and works of Vajpayee which will come up in the state capital, Mumbai. The decision was announced by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday in Mumbai.

“The Maharashtra government will construct a grand memorial to depict the life and works of Vajpayee in Mumbai,” Fadnavis said while addressing a prayer meeting organised by the BJP in Mumbai. “He was a great social reformer and thinker whose politics centred on nation-building. At the age of ten, he penned a poem which depicted his ‘desh bhakti’,” he added.

Acknowledging that Vajpayee was the fountain of inspiration for the BJP, the CM said, “The role he played in building an organisation which was all inclusive helped give it a pan-Indian acceptance,” he added.

BJP-ruled states have drawn up elaborate plans to underline the achievements of Vajpayee. The Chhattisgarh government has named the Naya Raipur city after Vajpayee and has named it as Atal Nagar. Rajasthan will include the achievements of the late leader in its textbooks. “Major transformation and achievements during the tenure of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee will be highlighted in school textbooks. I have given the directions to the Board to initiate the process to get the things done,” Education Minister Vasudev Devnani told PTI. Devnani has written to the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education-Ajmer to start the process of scrutinising the contents and highlighting them in school textbooks.

The UP government is immersing his ashes into major rivers of the state. The BJP has distributed the ashes of its tallest leader to all the state units and ‘yatras’ are being held in the state capitals with chief ministers and governors attending it.

Vajpayee passed away last week at the age of 93 following a prolonged illness. He was honoured with the highest civilian award of India, Bharat Ratna in 2015.