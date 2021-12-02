Maharashtra government suspends former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh

Maharashtra Minister for Minority Affairs and senior NCP leader Nawab Malik had alleged that Param Bir Singh and Sachin Waze had planned a fake encounter to hide their involvement in the Antilia bomb scare case.

The Maharashtra government today ordered the suspension of former Mumbai Police commissioner Parambir Singh. The suspension orders were sent to the DGP of Maharashtra to serve it to Singh and another DCP rank officer. The file was cleared by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray after he resumed office today following a three-week long hospitalisation.

Maharashtra government said that during the suspension period, Singh shall be paid subsistence allowance, dearness allowance & other allowances as admissible under Rule 4 of All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969, on production of certificate that he is not engaged in any other employment. It added that the headquarter of Singh shall be office of Director General of Police, Maharashtra State, Mumbai and he shall not leave the said headquarter without obtaining the permission from the HQ.

Parambir Singh waded into controversy after he levelled corruption allegations against former Maharashtra Home Minister and NCP leader Anil Deshmukh. The former top cop is facing a number of FIRs in different cases.

It all began after an explosive-laden vehicle was found outside industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s ‘Antilia’ residence in Mumbai. Then Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze was arrested in the case. Vaze and Singh had alleged that the Anil Deshmukh had asked to make a collection of Rs 100 crore from the city’s bars and restaurants.

According to an Indian Express report, DGP Sanjay Pandey had sent a proposal to suspend all officers involved in the case and against whom FIRs were filed. But the proposal was sent back by the additional chief secretary (Home) Manukumar Shrivastava who sought that specific roles should be defined. After the file work, a proposal to suspend Singh and a DCP was moved and was subsequently approved by Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil.

Yesterday, the Bombay High Court had set aside a proclamation order issued against Vinay Singh, a co-accused in an extortion case registered against former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh.

