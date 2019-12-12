Maharashtra Government Portfolios: Shiv Sena keeps Home, Urban Development; NCP gets Finance, Congress Revenue

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray with NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Maharashtra Congress president Balasaheb Thorat (PTI Image)

After days of discussion, the Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP alliance finally announced the portfolio allocation in Maharashtra. While Shiv Sena got the home ministry, Nationalist Congress Party kept the Finance and Planning ministry. The ministries allotted to Congress were Revenue, Energy, Education, Textiles, Women and Child Welfare.

Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde has been given the charge of Home, Urban Development, Environment, Tourism and parliamentary works ministries. The only other saffron party leader to get a major portfolio was Subhash Desai. Desai has been given the Industry, Higher and Technical Education, Sports and Youth, Employment ministries.

NCP leader Jayant Patil has been made the Finance and Planning minister. Patil has also been given charge of three other ministries – Housing, Food Supply and Labour. Sharad Pawar’s nephew Ajit Pawar did not feature in the first list of ministers released by the Maha Aghadi Vikas government in Maharashtra on Thursday. NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal got the Rural Development, Social Justice, Water Resources, State Excise ministry.

Congress got to keep the Revenue, school education and animal husbandry and fisheries. All the three portfolios were given to senior Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat. Another Congress leader who featured in the list of ministers was Nitin Raut. Raut was alotted the OBC Development, Women and Child development & Relief and rehabilitation ministries.