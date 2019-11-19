Maharashtra government formula: Ramdas Athawale still hopes BJP-Shiv Sena will come together, suggests new formula to share power

Ramdas Athawale suggests news formula for BJP and Shiv Sena to share power in Maharashtra.

Republican Party of India (RPI) chief and Union minister Ramdas Athawale has suggested a new power-sharing formula between the BJP and Shiv Sena to end the deadlock over government formation in Maharashtra. According to Athawale’s new formula, both the parties will get a chance to occupy the Chief Minister’s post.

Athawale said that he has already discussed the formula with senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut and now he will reach out to the BJP leaders. Talking about his formula, Athawale said he has suggested for a three-year term for BJP and a two-year term for the Shiv Sena. According to Athawale’s claim, Raut said the Shiv Sena will think about it only if the BJP agrees.

“I asked Sanjay Raut ji about a compromise. I suggested to him a formula of three years (CM from BJP) and 2 years (CM from Shiv Sena) to which he said that if BJP agrees then Shiv Sena can think about it. I will discuss this with BJP,” he told news agency ANI on Monday.

The proposal from Athawale came hours after he exuded confidence that the BJP and Shiv Sena will sit across the table to bridge their differences and form a stable government in the state soon. The RPI leader earlier claimed that when he asked Amit Shah to mediate on the issue to find a way, the BJP president replied, “don’t worry, everything will be fine. The BJP and Shiv Sena will come together to form the government”.

The BJP and the Shiv Sena have been allies for 30 years. They parted ways after two parties couldn’t seal the formula to share power in Maharashtra. The alliance won a comfortable majority in the Assembly polls held last month, but Shiv Sena’s demand for a 50-50 formula stalled the process to form the new government. The BJP won 105 seats in the 288-member Legislative Assembly whereas the Sena bagged 56 seats. The NCP and Congress have 54 and 44 seats, respectively.