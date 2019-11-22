Maharashtra government formation: Shiv Sena MLAs, senior leaders to meet Uddhav Thackeray at Matoshree today

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray to meet party MLAs today at Matoshree.

Shiv Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray has convened a meeting of newly elected 56 MLAs on Friday morning at his residence in Mumbai. All the MLAs have been asked to carry their documents, identity cards and come with preparation to stay for five to six days in Mumbai.

The meeting will take place at Matoshree in suburban Bandra, the family residence of Sena chief Uddhav.

The direction for bringing IDs has been given to deal with a situation where the MLAs are required to be presented before Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

Besides newly-elected MLAs, senior Sena leaders will also attend the meeting. The meeting has been called to discuss the current political situation the state and party’s effort to form a government with support from political rivals NCP and Congress.

The Shiv Sena is holding talks with NCP and Congress to form an alliance to claim the majority in the 288-member Legislative Assembly. The NCP and Congress have 54 and 44 MLAs, respectively.

The Shiv Sena and BJP couldn’t form the government even after gaining a comfortable majority. The Sena was firm on its demand for a 50-50 power-sharing formula, a demand categorically rejected by the BJP. As a result, the state was placed under the President’s rule. The BJP has 105 MLAs.

Meanwhile, the state on Thursday appeared headed for a non-BJP government. Former CM and Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan said that his party and the NCP have complete unanimity on all issues concerning government formation.

He said that the alliance will now hold talks with the Shiv Sena in Mumbai to finalise the architecture of the new alliance.

Reports say that the three parties are likely to make a formal announcement on Friday to join hands to take a shot at power in the state.