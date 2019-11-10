Maharashtra government formation: Poster appears near Uddhav Thackeray’s residence urging him to be CM

The poster has been put outside Matoshree. (ANI)

Even as the political crisis continues in Maharashtra over the government formation in the state, a poster has appeared outside Matoshree, the resident of Shive Sena President Uddhav Thackeray, suggesting his name as the next CM.

“The poster read, “Maharashtra needs Uddhav Thackeray as CM”. Along with the Shiv Sena chief, the poster also carried photos of his father, late Balasaheb Thackeray and son Aditya Thackeray, who is also an MLA from Worli constituency.

A day after Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari invited BJP, which is the single largest party, to form the government, Shiv Sena said it would announce the next course of action, if no one else is able to form the government.

“The single largest party had to be called. We fail to understand why the BJP did not stake a claim in 24 hours (after results) if it was confident that it had the majority,” the Rajya Sabha member was quoted by PTI as saying.

On being asked of the posters being put up by Sena workers near Thackeray’s residence urging him to be the chief minister, Raut told the agency, “Uddhav Thackeray is the Shiv Sena leader and he will take an appropriate decision at the right time. He has already said he will make a Shiv Sainik the CM”.

The NCP had said that in case of a vote of confidence on the floor of the house, the party would vote against the BJP. The party said it would think of supporting the Shiv Sena if it too votes against its NDA ally.

Since the results came in, both NDA partners are blaming each other. While Shiv Sena is demanding the chief minister’s post, BJP is maintaining that the government will be formed under Devendra Fadnavis. In the recently concluded Assembly polls, the BJP won 105 and Shiv Sena 56, out of the total of 288.