Maharashtra govt formation Live Updates: Final round of discussions between Shiv Sena and NCP-Congress today, Uddhav likely to be CM

After a hectic five days of parleys in Delhi, the political action returns to Mumbai again on Friday as the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress seal their government formation plans in Maharashtra. Former CM and senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan on Thursday said that his party and the NCP have complete unanimity on all issues concerning government formation and will now hold talks with the Shiv Sena in Mumbai to finalise the architecture of the new alliance. In Mumbai, Shiv Sena has called a meeting of its all newly elected 56 MLAs today. Party chief Uddhav Thackeray will address then at his residence Matoshree. According to multiple media reports, the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress leaders will meet at 1 PM in Mumbai to discuss the structure of alliance. The three parties are also likely to meet the Governor in the evening. The Shiv Sena which contested last month’s Assembly elections in an agreement with the BJP, decided to not support the BJP because it was denied the CM’s post. The Sena was demanding from the BJP to sign a 50-50 power-sharing formula which also included the CM’s post. The BJP, however, rejected its demand. The alliance had secured 161 seats in the 288-member Legislative Assembly. While the BJP won 105 seats, the Sena pocketed 56 seats. As the talks failed between the two partners, the Uddhav Thackeray-led party sought support from the political rivals NCP and Congress to form a non-BJP government. The NCP and Congress have 54 and 44 MLAs, respectively.
Read More
Highlights
Senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Friday morning dropped a big hint that his party is all set to form the government in Maharashtra.
Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and his MLA-son Aaditya met NCP president Sharad Pawar at his residence in Mumbai late on Thursday night. The over an hour-long meeting took place at Pawar's residence 'Silver Oak' in South Mumbai as the Shiv Sena continues its effort form government in Maharashtra with the support of the NCP and the Congress. The Thackerays called on Pawar after he arrived here from New Delhi in the evening.
Around 1.30 pm, the Congress Legislature Party meeting will be held to formally elect its leader where the legislators would be informed in detail of the government formation strategy and other aspects of the power-sharing formula.
Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray has summoned a meeting of all the 56 party MLAs at his residence in Bandra. All the MLAs have been asked to carry their documents, identity cards and come with preparation to stay for five to six days in Mumbai. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE
Most Congress and NCP leaders have returned to Mumbai with a series of crucial meetings lined up before the finishing touches are given to the prospective 'MahaVikasAghadi' three-party government in the state on Friday.