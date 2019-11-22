Maharashtra govt formation Live Updates: Final round of discussions between Shiv Sena and NCP-Congress today, Uddhav likely to be CM

Shiv Sena is all set form the next government in Maharashtra with the support of NCP and Congress.

After a hectic five days of parleys in Delhi, the political action returns to Mumbai again on Friday as the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress seal their government formation plans in Maharashtra. Former CM and senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan on Thursday said that his party and the NCP have complete unanimity on all issues concerning government formation and will now hold talks with the Shiv Sena in Mumbai to finalise the architecture of the new alliance. In Mumbai, Shiv Sena has called a meeting of its all newly elected 56 MLAs today. Party chief Uddhav Thackeray will address then at his residence Matoshree. According to multiple media reports, the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress leaders will meet at 1 PM in Mumbai to discuss the structure of alliance. The three parties are also likely to meet the Governor in the evening. The Shiv Sena which contested last month’s Assembly elections in an agreement with the BJP, decided to not support the BJP because it was denied the CM’s post. The Sena was demanding from the BJP to sign a 50-50 power-sharing formula which also included the CM’s post. The BJP, however, rejected its demand. The alliance had secured 161 seats in the 288-member Legislative Assembly. While the BJP won 105 seats, the Sena pocketed 56 seats. As the talks failed between the two partners, the Uddhav Thackeray-led party sought support from the political rivals NCP and Congress to form a non-BJP government. The NCP and Congress have 54 and 44 MLAs, respectively.

Read More