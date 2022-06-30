Maharashtra govt formation LIVE: Uddhav’s resignation paves way for BJP’s return to power

Maharashtra Government Formation News, Maharashtra Political Crisis Live News Updates: After Uddhav Thackeray resigning as Maharashtra CM on realisation that the will not be able to prove majority in the House, decks are cleared for the BJP to return to power in the state with rebels from the Shiv Sena. BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis and rebel leader Eknath Shinde will decide the next course of action today, with reports suggesting that the former CM may stake claim to form government today itself.
No sooner had Thackeray announced his resignation on Wednesday night after the Supreme Court refused to interfere with Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari’s direction to the MVA government to prove its majority in the state Assembly that celebrations galore in the BJP camp. The indications of Fadnavis returning as the CM with Shinde as his deputy are quite clear. Fadnavis hopes to be back in power with the help of 39 Shiv Sena rebel MLAs led by Eknath Shinde, independents and legislators of smaller parties.
The resignation of Thackeray (62) capped a week-long drama of resort politics, where rebel Shiv Sena MLAs led by minister Eknath Shinde camped in luxury hotels and hopped on chartered jets from Mumbai to Surat and Guwahati, before landing in the cool climes of Goa on Wednesday night. In a televised address shortly after 9.30 pm, Thackeray said he was hurt by the rebellion in his party and announced that he has also decided to quit as a member of the state Legislative Council.
The political tussle in Maharashtra entered a decisive phase on Wednesday when Koshyari ordered the state government to take a floor test in the Assembly on Thursday, a day after a BJP delegation met him and demanded a floor test claiming that the Sena-led government was in minority. Thackeray-led Shiv Sena’s chief whip Sunil Prabhu then moved the Supreme Court against Governor Koshyari’s direction. The top court, however, after a prolonged hearing, refused to order stay on the floor test, which was scheduled to be taken up at 11 am today.