Maharashtra govt formation LIVE: Uddhav’s resignation paves way for BJP’s return to power

Maharashtra Government Formation News, Maharashtra Political Crisis Live News Updates: After Uddhav Thackeray resigning as Maharashtra CM on realisation that the will not be able to prove majority in the House, decks are cleared for the BJP to return to power in the state with rebels from the Shiv Sena. BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis and rebel leader Eknath Shinde will decide the next course of action today, with reports suggesting that the former CM may stake claim to form government today itself.

No sooner had Thackeray announced his resignation on Wednesday night after the Supreme Court refused to interfere with Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari’s direction to the MVA government to prove its majority in the state Assembly that celebrations galore in the BJP camp. The indications of Fadnavis returning as the CM with Shinde as his deputy are quite clear. Fadnavis hopes to be back in power with the help of 39 Shiv Sena rebel MLAs led by Eknath Shinde, independents and legislators of smaller parties.

Live Updates