Maharashtra government formation: ‘Grave travesty of democracy, mockery of Constitutional process’, Congress says on President’s rule

‘Grave travesty of democracy, mockery of Constitutional process’, Congress says on President’s rule

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala on Tuesday slammed Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Twitter over his recommendation of President’s rule in the state as attempts to stitch together an alliance of the Congress, NCP and the Shiv Sena were underway. Terming the Governor’s actions as “unashamedly dishonest & politically motivated”, Surjewala questioned the “arbitrary allotment of time” to the BJP, Shiv Sena and the NCP.

In the series of tweets, Surjewala charged the Governor of practising “corrupt politics” and wrote, “Governor Koshiyari has committed a grave travesty of the democracy & made a mockery of the Constitutional process in recommending President’s Rule in Maharashtra,” and listed out four reasons to support his claims.

He tweeted, “Four grave violations of the Constitutional Scheme, as expressed in SR Bommai judgment, stand out. In the absence of any single party having majority In Maharashtra, Gov should have called;

1. Single largest pre-poll alliance i.e BJP-Shiv Sena together;

2. Second largest post-poll alliance i.e Congress-NCP;

3. In case Gov called individual parties, why did he not call INC?

4. Why the completely arbitrary allotment of time? 48 hours to BJP, 24 hrs to Sena & not even 24 hours to NCP, before the Presidents Rule.”

Congress MP from Maharashtra Sanjay Nirupam alleged that President’s Rule in Maharashtra was decided long ago and called the whole process ‘unconstitutional’. He wrote on Twitter, “Imposition of President Rule in Maharashtra was decided long ago. But Hon Governor should have waited till 8.30 tonight before sending report to Centre. Bcoz he only had fixed this deadline with NCP as last option to form govt. Prima facie it looks illegal & unconstitutional now.”

After the pre-poll alliance of Shiv Sena and BJP failed to reach a consensus over the chief ministerial post, the Governor allotted a 48-hour timeline to BJP, which got 105 MLAs in the 288-member assembly, to prove their majority. As the BJP failed to prove majority, Koshyari called Shiv Sena, which has 56 MLAs. On Monday, Sena leaders asked for a three-day extension of the deadline, to obtain the support of both Congress and NCP, a request which was rejected. NCP was then handed time till 8:30 PM Tuesday to prove majority. However, at around 6 PM, President’s rule was imposed in the state for six months.